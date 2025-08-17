Hampshire High School student fatally shot inside home

Hampshire High School student Deegan Kirschke was fatally shot late Saturday inside a home, family members said. Courtesy of Jeff Folk

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Hampshire High School senior late Saturday in a Hampshire home.

According to Hampshire police, officers called to the 100 block of High Street at about 11:30 p.m. found the boy, identified by family as Deegan Kirschke, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy died at the scene, police said.

Kirschke’s family is searching for answers as police continue their investigation.

Jeff Folk, the teen’s uncle, said Kirschke was with a group of friends Saturday night.

The family was alerted to the shooting about midnight, when one of Kirschke’s friends arrived at their home saying something was wrong. When family members went to investigate, police were already on the scene.

Folk said Kirschke was a lifelong wrestler and motorsports enthusiast. He had been wrestling since around age 3, with his father serving as his coach throughout his youth career.

“He was never afraid to try anything,” his uncle said. “He was always on the go. He loved motor sports and dirt biking. He was just an overall good kid.”

The shooting is an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to the community, officials said.

In addition to Hampshire police, the Pingree Grove and Gilberts police departments, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force responded to assist.

Police said Sunday their investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing any other information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hampshire Police Department at (847)-630-2240 or (630) 232-8400.