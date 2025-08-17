Judge denies release for Buffalo Grove man accused of secretly recording at Addison ice cream shop

Steven Weisberg

A Buffalo Grove man charged with using hidden cameras to record secretly multiple females, including minors, at his Addison ice cream shop was denied pretrial release Sunday.

Steven Weisberg, 58, of the 300 block of Satinwood Terrace, faces two counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized video recording.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in early August, when police received an anonymous tip about a fake electrical outlet in a restroom at Flavor Frenzy, 48 W. Lake St.

An undercover Addison police officer discovered what appeared to be a fake outlet containing a small black lens positioned to record the bathroom, DuPage County prosecutors said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers removed the outlet and discovered it contained a camera that appeared to have recording capabilities, authorities say.

Search warrants revealed 11 videos on Weisberg's phone depicting six individuals — including Flavor Frenzy employees — using the restroom, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors said one video shows a 16-year-old employee changing T-shirts after Weisberg asked her to model them for the business. To change shirts, she had to use the bathroom, authorities say.

Two additional videos allegedly showed other female employees, including another minor, in various stages of undress.

Since Weisberg's arrest Friday, four more underage employees reported he asked them to model T-shirts and told them to remove their bras for photos, authorities said.

“The allegations against Mr. Weisberg are not only a crime, they are appalling,” DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Sunday. “The alleged secret video recording of these young girls should send a chill down the spine of each and every one of us.”

Addison police Chief Roy Selvik said Weisberg betrayed “the trust of our entire community in one of the most heinous and disturbing ways.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Addison police at (630) 543-3080.

Weisberg's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.