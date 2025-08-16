advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Two arrested in connection with Carpentersville shooting

Posted August 16, 2025 12:24 pm
Dave Oberhelman
 

Two suspects are in custody after Carpentersville Police detectives arrested them in connection with Wednesday’s shooting that left three people injured.

A news release by Deputy Chief Kevin Stankowitz published on the village website and announced on Facebook stated detectives on Friday executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1500 block of Pawnee Road, Carpentersville.

They arrested Rafael Ruiz Jr., 21, of Aurora, and a 17-year-old boy. Ruiz was found to have five outstanding warrants, the report said. Both suspects were charged with numerous felony counts, including attempted murder.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night, police said, when two people approached a car with four people inside, parked in a driveway in the 1200 block of Navajo Drive, Carpentersville.

During a confrontation, three of the four people inside the vehicle were shot, police said. The four people in the vehicle were a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, police said.

They were going to drive themselves to the hospital, Stankowitz told the Daily Herald, and while on their way one of the passengers called 911.

Carpentersville Police located the vehicle in Algonquin and administered lifesaving measures to those shot, one of whom was shot several times in the torso. All three were taken to the hospital, with one requiring surgery.

After an initial investigation police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Related Article

data-uuid=
Aug 14, 2025 7:43 am
3 people injured in Carpentersville shooting; two released from hospital
 
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Algonquin Aurora Carpentersville Communities Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company