Two arrested in connection with Carpentersville shooting

Two suspects are in custody after Carpentersville Police detectives arrested them in connection with Wednesday’s shooting that left three people injured.

A news release by Deputy Chief Kevin Stankowitz published on the village website and announced on Facebook stated detectives on Friday executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1500 block of Pawnee Road, Carpentersville.

They arrested Rafael Ruiz Jr., 21, of Aurora, and a 17-year-old boy. Ruiz was found to have five outstanding warrants, the report said. Both suspects were charged with numerous felony counts, including attempted murder.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night, police said, when two people approached a car with four people inside, parked in a driveway in the 1200 block of Navajo Drive, Carpentersville.

During a confrontation, three of the four people inside the vehicle were shot, police said. The four people in the vehicle were a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, police said.

They were going to drive themselves to the hospital, Stankowitz told the Daily Herald, and while on their way one of the passengers called 911.

Carpentersville Police located the vehicle in Algonquin and administered lifesaving measures to those shot, one of whom was shot several times in the torso. All three were taken to the hospital, with one requiring surgery.

After an initial investigation police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.