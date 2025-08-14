3 people injured in Carpentersville shooting; two released from hospital

Carpentersville police say three people were injured late Wednesday during a shooting on the 1200 block of Navajo Drive. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Carpentersville Wednesday night, police said.

All three were taken to area hospitals. Two have already been released, and the third is awaiting surgery, but the individual’s condition has stabilized, Deputy Police Chief Kevin Stankowitz said Thursday.

Four people were seated in a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1200 block of Navajo Drive when two people approached them, police said in a news release. A confrontation ensued, during which three of the four individuals inside the vehicle were shot, police said.

The two others fled the scene immediately after the shooting. It appears that there was one shooter, and the other was possibly a witness, but there were two people present when the shooting occurred, Stankowitz said.

Police were dispatched at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The four people in the vehicle were a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, Stankowitz said.

“One of the victims received several gunshots to the torso area,” he said. Another victim in the vehicle received a graze wound to the head.

Right after the shooting, they drove away and proceeded down Longmeadow Parkway toward Randall Road, he said.

“They were going to drive themselves to the hospital,” Stankowitz said.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to reach a local hospital while someone inside called 911. They called 911 immediately as they were driving away, but didn’t stop, so they gave their location at a certain intersection, but they continued to drive, Stankowitz said.

Carpentersville police officers quickly located the vehicle near Randall Road and Broadsmore Drive in Algonquin, where they began administering lifesaving measures to the victims.

Carpentersville police detectives are actively investigating the case and following up on several leads. Based on the information gathered so far, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

“We’re doing everything we can to seek justice for the three victims,” Stankowitz said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at (224) 293-1716 or submit an anonymous tip through an online portal, which can be found by visiting cville.org.