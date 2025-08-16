advertisement
News

Park Ridge man celebrates heart health by ringing his own bell

Posted August 16, 2025 12:16 pm
Dave Oberhelman
 

A volunteer on the Park Ridge Community Emergency Response Team, Paul Sheehan knew the tradition of a bell-ringing ceremony indicating a firefighter’s last shift.

Also a heart patient at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Sheehan purchased a bell for people to ring upon completing the program at the hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilition Center.

On Friday, Sheehan, 75, had the opportunity to ring that bell himself.

“As much as we’ve appreciated this journey, let’s celebrate moving back to our lives,” Sheehan said in a news release.

In February, Sheehan felt chest pains and sought care at Advocate Lutheran. He learned his left anterior descending artery was blocked, causing what’s known as a “widowmaker” heart attack.

Advocate Lutheran interventional cardiologist Dr. Adib Chaus opened the artery with a balloon catheter — a procedure called a percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty — and used a stent to keep the artery open.

Sheehan then enrolled in the hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation program, an individualized program that includes exercise classes and educational sessions on diet, movement and stress reduction.

While he moved through the program, Sheehan bought the silver fireman’s bell, and customized the gift with a message of thanks for Advocate Lutheran’s cardiac rehabilitation team.

He’d watched as several other heart patients rang the bell as they completed the program.

Friday it was his turn.

Fellow patients, Sheehan’s cardiologist and members of his cardiac care team cheered him on as he pulled the rope to clang the bell in celebration, while the theme from “Rocky” played in the background.

“The cardiac rehab team is so helpful and really pushes us, knowing full well that it’s for our own personal good,” Sheehan said. “Because of them and Dr. Chaus, I’m on my way to living a better, healthier life.”

Chaus appreciated not only Sheehan’s resilience and dedication to the rehabilitation program, but also his gift of the fireman’s bell.

“Paul embraced every part of the process and emerged stronger, and the bell he so generously donated will continue to motivate and celebrate every patient who follows in his footsteps,” Chaus said.

