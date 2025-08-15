Schaumburg planning roundabout, lane reduction and bike path along Springinsguth Road

A diagram illustrates a planned reallocation of space on a section of Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg with a parking lane, two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane replacing the current configuration of two lanes of traffic in each direction. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday will discuss the placement of a bike path before moving to the next stage of planning for major changes to a mile and a half span of Springinsguth Road between Schaumburg and Wise roads anticipated to start in 2029.

Other aspects of the project include a roundabout at the intersection of Weathersfield Way, a parallel parking lane and reduction of the roadway to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

A depiction of the roundabout proposed for the intersection of Springinsguth Road and Weathersfield Way in Schaumburg, just south of Campanelli Elementary School. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

In a video summary of the project, Schaumburg Transportation Director Sidney Kenyon said enhanced safety and improved traffic flow are among the goals.

“We have observed high speeds in the corridor,” he said. “And we’ve also observed a high volume of crashes at the intersection of Springinsguth and Weathersfield.”

The proposed installation of a roundabout at that intersection is staff’s recommended solution. Of the 58 crashes there in the past five years, 67% have been angle crashes which have a higher injury rate than other collisions, Kenyon said.

The suggested parking lane is based on current demand while the reduction of lanes — known as a “road diet” — is a way of reducing speed and managing traffic, he added.

Safety concerns are further raised by the presence of two schools — Campanelli Elementary School just north of Weathersfield Way and Jane Addams Junior High a short distance south.

Resident Renee Feldman expressed concern Tuesday’s village board meeting that the five houses on the east side of her block are uniquely affected by getting the bike lane, parking lane and shortened driveway aprons. She cited reduced visibility of motorists leaving those driveways if cars are parked along the street.

A depiction of the proposed change of Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg from two lanes of traffic in each direction to one in each direction with a center turn lane and parking lane. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Fellow resident Nancy Schmidt called the whole idea of reducing lanes a poor one. Springinsguth is the road to the village’s Metra station and Wintrust Field and already experiences snarled traffic from time to time, she said.

The current plan is to keep the bike path in its current configuration throughout that stretch of road, Kenyon said.

Schaumburg Transportation Director Sidney Kenyon describes proposed changes to Springinsguth Road in an informational video. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

But Mayor Tom Dailly expressed a preference to put the bike path entirely on the west side and that’s what Tuesday’s discussion will be about. He asked Kenyon to prepare an analysis of what the impacts would be.

“I’d still like to have a conversation on how we can handle this, because I think it’s a mistake putting it on the east side,” Dailly said.

Feldman said having even one less impact on her side of the street, like the bike path, might provide her and her neighbors some level of relief.

The planned improvements would include a full reconstruction of the roadway between Schaumburg Road and Weathersfield Way, with a resurfacing of Springinsguth from Weathersfield to Wise Road.