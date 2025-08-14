Schaumburg’s Septemberfest grounds adapting to village hall construction

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Village hall construction in Schaumburg will cause some adaptations but no loss of traditional activities during this year’s Septemberfest over Labor Day weekend at 101 Schaumburg Court.

Schaumburg officials have spared no effort in maintaining all the traditions of Septemberfest ahead of Labor Day weekend, despite the village hall construction under way in its midst.

“I think from the standpoint of what people come to Septemberfest for — all the things that people look forward to — that’s all happening,” the village’s Communications Director Allison Albrecht said.

While looking at the municipal campus today may cause residents to wonder how that can be, it always seemed to defy the laws of physics how a carnival, entertainment stages, arts & crafts vendors as well as large food and dining tents could barely exceed the space of what had been a parking lot for the other 362 days of the year.

“It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle,” Albrecht said. “We know the space we have to work with.”

Construction of the new Schaumburg village hall will still be in its early stages when the 54th Septemberfest shares the municipal grounds over Labor Day weekend.

And even though construction of a new building has started, the space available for the fest is only a little less than when the previous village hall had been standing there for 52 years.

The most significant loss of space is between the construction site and the pond to the north, where many artists and crafters used to set up. As a result, Summit Drive will be closed from Schaumburg Road for a stretch southward to accommodate these vendors in the street.

The ADA accessible parking that traditionally has been available on Summit Drive is moving to the Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 administration building lot across Schaumburg Road.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Village hall construction continues at 101 Schaumburg Court, where preparation of this year’s Septemberfest will also soon begin.

Also, some of the carnival rides, which used to be able to get very close to village hall, have been moved slightly on the grounds. But the carnival will remain a cohesive area, Albrecht said.

Though construction will be ongoing during Septemberfest 2026, it should be largely focused on the interior space by then.

This year’s 54th Septemberfest will run from 10 a.m. to late evening from Saturday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 1.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg village hall construction continues at 101 Schaumburg Court, adjacent to where the 54th Septemberfest will be held Saturday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 1.

Danny Seraphine & CTA, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Sister Hazel will headline the main stage over the course of the weekend. A 15-minute fireworks show will be held Sunday night.

Detailed information on the fest, including the schedule of activities and performers, can be found online at septemberfest.org.