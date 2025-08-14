Mount Prospect nonprofit says pedestrian bridge connecting parks would destroy their garden

Northwest Compass' garden is in the path of a proposed sidewalk near the pedestrian bridge that would link Meadows and Melas parks in Mount Prospect, the nonprofit’s leaders said. Courtesy of Northwest Compass

A Mount Prospect nonprofit said a sidewalk planned in conjunction with a new pedestrian bridge from Meadows Park to Melas Park would destroy their community garden.

A group from Northwest Compass, 1300 W. Northwest Highway, has organized a petition drive against the bridge, which would span the Union Pacific tracks and is intended to promote pedestrian safety.

Northwest Compass, a group providing assistance to people facing food and housing insecurity and homelessness, launched a petition drive after learning that a planned sidewalk west of the bridge ramp on the Meadows side would run directly through the garden space.

The organization invested heavily in the garden over the past two and a half years, receiving more than $20,000 in grant funds from a real estate firm and a real estate organization.

“The garden is our pride and joy,” said Sonia Ivanov, executive director of Northwest Compass. “We worked so hard to have this space, and now finding out that everything will be ruined is really devastating.”

The garden, located in the back of their building, features multiple areas including a native plant garden, a pollinator garden, a vegetable garden and an educational space where the organization teaches clients about urban gardening and sustainable eating on a budget. The vegetables and herbs are distributed to food pantry clients.

A rendering of the proposed pedestrian bridge over Northwest Highway linking Meadows Park to Melas Park Courtesy of the Village of Mount Prospect

Christina Klamer, who coordinates fundraising events for Northwest Compass and spearheaded the petition drive, said they've collected 152 signatures so far through an online campaign.

Village officials, however, said the garden is actually on Mount Prospect Park District property. The village recently entered into an easement agreement with the park district to obtain access for the project.

Klamer also complained about the proximity of the proposed sidewalk to the agency’s offices, arguing it was too close.

Village staff members met with Northwest Compass, but are not inclined to make any costly changes to the current plan to avoid the garden.

The village board is expected to vote on a construction engineer next month.