Man in custody, no injuries reported, after 4-hour standoff at Schaumburg condominium building

A man is in custody and no injuries have been reported after a four-hour police response to the report of an armed person at a condominium building in Schaumburg.

Traffic has reopened and residents in the area of 21 Kristin Drive were no longer being asked to shelter in place after 1:30 p.m., according to Schaumburg police.

Officers remain on the scene as the investigation continues, however.

An earlier report of a shot being fired remains unconfirmed, Schaumburg Police Commander Christy Lindhurst said.

The condominium building is near the intersection of Roselle Road and Commerce Drive.

Police received a 911 call for a well-being check at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday and officers confirmed the presence of an armed man upon arrival, Lindhurst said.

An initial public alert was issued at 10:31 a.m. with the follow-up request to shelter in place made at 10:55 a.m.

