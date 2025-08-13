advertisement
Crime

Man in custody, no injuries reported, after 4-hour standoff at Schaumburg condominium building

Posted August 13, 2025 1:41 pm
Eric Peterson
 

A man is in custody and no injuries have been reported after a four-hour police response to the report of an armed person at a condominium building in Schaumburg.

Traffic has reopened and residents in the area of 21 Kristin Drive were no longer being asked to shelter in place after 1:30 p.m., according to Schaumburg police.

Officers remain on the scene as the investigation continues, however.

An earlier report of a shot being fired remains unconfirmed, Schaumburg Police Commander Christy Lindhurst said.

The condominium building is near the intersection of Roselle Road and Commerce Drive.

  A police drone flies during an active-shooter situation Wednesday on the 100 block of Kristin Drive in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Police received a 911 call for a well-being check at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday and officers confirmed the presence of an armed man upon arrival, Lindhurst said.

An initial public alert was issued at 10:31 a.m. with the follow-up request to shelter in place made at 10:55 a.m.

  Schaumburg police have asked residents in the area of the condominium building at 21 Kristin Drive, near the intersection of Roselle Road and Commerce Drive, to shelter in place as officers respond to the presence of an armed man. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Police respond to an active shooter situation Wednesday on the 100 block of Kristin Drive in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Schaumburg police have asked residents in the area of the condominium building at 21 Kristin Drive, near the intersection of Roselle Road and Commerce Drive, to shelter in place as officers respond to the presence of an armed man. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Rescue personal respond to an active shooter situation Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 in the area of the condominium building at 21 Kristin Drive, near the intersection of Roselle Road and Commerce Drive, in Schaumburg. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
Communities Crime News Schaumburg
