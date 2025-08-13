Golf outing raises funds for Schaumburg Park Foundation scholarships

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Lynda Bieschke, left, and Laurie Trudel, both of Schaumburg, prepare to tee off during the annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation Wednesday at the Schaumburg Golf Club.

Sunshine and beautiful weather greeted 148 golfers Wednesday for the Annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation at the Schaumburg Golf Club.

The shotgun start/scramble format outing had contests and prizes, and dinner provided by Chandler’s Chophouse.

Not only will the winners be commemorated on the Links Cup, there were also contests for longest putt, closest to the pin and men/women’s longest drive.

Hole Sponsors were B & A Plumbing Inc., BEAR Construction Efraim, Carlson Construction Inc., Leopardo Construction, Redstone Wealth Advisors, Trane Technologies and Williams Architects.

Event Sponsors included Divine Signs and Graphics, Links Technology Solutions, Schaumburg Bank & Trust and the Schaumburg Park Foundation.

Various holes on the course featured treats by Taste on the Tee, including samples from Chandler's, Fogo de Chão, Pollyanna Brewing Company, The Long Drink, Vasco's Peri Peri, and Village Tavern & Grill.

