News

Golf outing raises funds for Schaumburg Park Foundation scholarships

Posted August 13, 2025 4:15 pm
Paul Valade
 

Sunshine and beautiful weather greeted 148 golfers Wednesday for the Annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation at the Schaumburg Golf Club.

The shotgun start/scramble format outing had contests and prizes, and dinner provided by Chandler’s Chophouse.

Not only will the winners be commemorated on the Links Cup, there were also contests for longest putt, closest to the pin and men/women’s longest drive.

Hole Sponsors were B & A Plumbing Inc., BEAR Construction Efraim, Carlson Construction Inc., Leopardo Construction, Redstone Wealth Advisors, Trane Technologies and Williams Architects.

Event Sponsors included Divine Signs and Graphics, Links Technology Solutions, Schaumburg Bank & Trust and the Schaumburg Park Foundation.

Various holes on the course featured treats by Taste on the Tee, including samples from Chandler's, Fogo de Chão, Pollyanna Brewing Company, The Long Drink, Vasco's Peri Peri, and Village Tavern & Grill.

  Melissa Kobiella of Elk Grove, from left, Donna Jacobsen of Palatine, and Jen Smith of Streamwood watch their teammate Kelly Kane of Elgin (not pictured) take a tee shot during the annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation Wednesday at the Schaumburg Golf Club. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Casey Fitzpatrick of Wheaton watches his shot roll toward the cup during the annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation Wednesday at the Schaumburg Golf Club. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Brian Burke, owner of Links Technology, watches his tee shot during the annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation Wednesday at the Schaumburg Golf Club. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
