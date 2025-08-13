Authorities: Batavia man leads Warrenville police on high-speed chase while drunk

Michael Fox

A Batavia man is facing multiple felony charges after leading Warrenville police on a high-speed chase while drunk that ended with him crashing into another vehicle, authorities say.

Michael Fox, 28, of the 300 block of N. Jefferson Street, was ordered Tuesday to be held in the DuPage County jail as he faces felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI and multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses.

The chase took place just after 5 p.m. Monday. Warrenville police received information regarding a hit-and-run accident at Route 59 and Joliet Street, according to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Police saw the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle driven by Fox initially stopped, but it sped away when police told him to put his hands up, authorities say.

Police pursued Fox as he sped at about 70 mph on Butterfield Road. Officials say he ran a red light at Route 59 and Butterfield and struck a Honda CR-V. Fox exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Fox had bloodshot, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol, police said. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the driver’s side of the vehicle. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.267%.

The two occupants of the Honda were transported to the hospital with minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Fox’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.