Sonny Acres to build special event space, The Barn on North

Posted August 12, 2025 10:30 am
Dave Oberhelman
 

Sonny Acres Farm is in the process of constructing a special events space on its West Chicago property.

The Barn on North broke ground earlier this summer. Its opening is targeted for November 2026 at Sonny Acres, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago.

The new structure is “about halfway home on completion,” according to DuPage County Planning and Zoning Director Paul Hoss. The county granted Sonny Acres conditional use zoning relief last year to build the facility.

The new space will be used for weddings, corporate and nonprofit events, birthdays, showers, and other events.

Holiday brunches are also planned, according to Jeannine Fontana, a partner in Sonny Acres with her husband, Mike Fontana, and Chris and Juanita Joyaux.

“We have always been and will always be in the business of helping make unforgettable memories,” Jeannine Fontana said in an email to the Daily Herald.

The approximately 7,000-square-foot Barn on North will be located on the northeast portion of the Sonny Acres property, next to the farm’s pond.

Sonny Acres partner Jeannine Fontana described The Barn on North, pictured here in a rendering, as having “modern elegance with Midwest charm with a clean yet sophisticated design.” Courtesy of Sonny Acres

Fontana described the look as a “blend (of) modern elegance with Midwest charm with a clean yet sophisticated design.”

Because Sonny Acres is in an unincorporated portion of West Chicago, permitting was done through DuPage County, according to West Chicago Business & Community Relations Director Kelley Chrisse.

“With the opening of our new venue, we look forward to welcoming countless guests of honor for some of life's most special moments in the years to come,” Fontana said in the statement.

