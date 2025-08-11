Details emerge in weekend arrest of suspect in Des Plaines homicide

A man arrested after a police search in Wheeling over the weekend was wanted in connection with last month’s murder of a Rosemont man in Des Plaines, authorities have confirmed.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday night.

The man was arrested late Friday in Wheeling. He’d fled a traffic stop on foot, prompting police to warn area residents through social media to stay indoors, Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Michael Conway said.

The suspect’s location was reported to police by a resident, leading to his arrest by Des Plaines police in a residential area on the 300 block of Park Avenue, Conway said. The suspect wasn’t armed when he was taken into custody.

The arrest was connected to the July 23 death of 33-year-old Joseph Kalamaris, Des Plaines police confirmed.

Kalamaris was found dead by relatives just before 4:30 p.m. inside a car parked on the 900 block of North Avenue in Des Plaines.

He was shot in the back, an autopsy revealed.

No other details were immediately available about the investigation.