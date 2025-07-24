Rosemont man found shot to death inside car parked in Des Plaines

A Rosemont man was found shot to death inside a parked car in Des Plaines Wednesday afternoon and police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Des Plaines police officials said 33-year-old Joseph Kalamaris was found dead just before 4:30 p.m. seated inside a car parked on the 900 block of North Avenue by family members.

Authorities did not say if anyone is in custody, but noted the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is slated for later today.