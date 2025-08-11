advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Ex-Glendale Heights village president arraigned on forgery, perjury charges

Posted August 11, 2025 4:36 pm
Daily Herald report

Former Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Khokhar pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of forgery and perjury.

He was also granted permission by DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin to represent himself instead of hiring a lawyer.

“Your honor, this is a 100% frivolous case,” Khokhar said.

The charges are punishable by probation or up to five years in prison on each charge. The forgery charges accuse Khokhar of submitting an election petition in 2024, with the intent to defraud, that contained three signatures that were not genuine.

The perjury charge accuses Khokhar of “knowingly making a false statement, under oath or affirmation, which he did not believe to be true,” certifying that the signatures were done in his presence and were genuine.

His next court date is Sept. 5.

Related Article

data-uuid=
Jul 24, 2025 4:19 pm
Former Glendale Heights village president accused of forgery, perjury
 
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Glendale Heights News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company