Schaumburg Fire Department Celebrates arrival of new fire truck

The Schaumburg Fire Department held a Wet Down dedication ceremony Friday to celebrate the arrival of the new Tower 52 fire truck.

The time-honored tradition included a ceremonial “wet down” using the hose from the retiring truck, followed by the signature push-in of Tower 52 into its new home.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Lieutenant Lance Lovato helps Brooks Onak, 2, from Schaumburg, spray a water hose at the new Tower 52 fire truck, at station 52 of the Schaumburg Fire Department, at the Wet Down dedication ceremony on Friday.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Firefighter Reese Samin shows Nathan Bury, 10, from Schaumburg how they use a walkie talkie at station 52 of the Schaumburg Fire Department, at the Wet Down dedication ceremony on Friday.

Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com Firefighter Reese Samin helps kids spray the water hose at the new Tower 52 fire truck to welcome it to Station 52 of the Schaumburg Fire Department Friday.