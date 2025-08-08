advertisement
Schaumburg Fire Department Celebrates arrival of new fire truck

Posted August 08, 2025 6:01 pm
By

The Schaumburg Fire Department held a Wet Down dedication ceremony Friday to celebrate the arrival of the new Tower 52 fire truck.

The time-honored tradition included a ceremonial “wet down” using the hose from the retiring truck, followed by the signature push-in of Tower 52 into its new home.

  Firefighter Reese Samin shows Nathan Bury, 10, from Schaumburg how they use a walkie talkie at station 52 of the Schaumburg Fire Department, at the Wet Down dedication ceremony on Friday. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
  Firefighter Reese Samin helps kids spray the water hose at the new Tower 52 fire truck to welcome it to Station 52 of the Schaumburg Fire Department Friday. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
  Kids wipe down the Tower 52 fire truck at the Wet Down dedication ceremony on Friday. Sofía Oyarzún/soyarzun@dailyherald.com
