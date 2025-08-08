Schaumburg Fire Department Celebrates arrival of new fire truck
The Schaumburg Fire Department held a Wet Down dedication ceremony Friday to celebrate the arrival of the new Tower 52 fire truck.
The time-honored tradition included a ceremonial “wet down” using the hose from the retiring truck, followed by the signature push-in of Tower 52 into its new home.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.