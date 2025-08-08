advertisement
News

ComEd crews working to restore power after tower falls on transmission line

Posted August 08, 2025 5:15 pm
Daily Herald report

A communication tower fell onto a ComEd transmission line in the Carol Stream area on Friday morning, causing power outages.

The tower is not a ComEd structure, and it’s unclear why it fell. But as a result, 26,000 customers in several suburbs lost power, a ComEd spokesperson said. Those towns include Wheaton, Addison, Hanover Park and Winfield.

All 26,000 customers are expected to be restored in the next half hour, the spokesperson said shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Earlier, electricity had been restored for about 8,000 customers. The spokesperson said it’s a more manual process to restore the power and crews were doing everything they can to get power back up.

