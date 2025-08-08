ComEd crews working to restore power after tower falls on transmission line
A communication tower fell onto a ComEd transmission line in the Carol Stream area on Friday morning, causing power outages.
The tower is not a ComEd structure, and it’s unclear why it fell. But as a result, 26,000 customers in several suburbs lost power, a ComEd spokesperson said. Those towns include Wheaton, Addison, Hanover Park and Winfield.
All 26,000 customers are expected to be restored in the next half hour, the spokesperson said shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Earlier, electricity had been restored for about 8,000 customers. The spokesperson said it’s a more manual process to restore the power and crews were doing everything they can to get power back up.
Article Comments
