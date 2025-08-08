Second bomb threat at St. Charles conference center where Texas Democrats stayed

A second bomb threat was called in to the Q Center in St. Charles, police reported Friday morning.

The threat was received at 8:32 a.m. at the conference center, 1405 N. 5th Ave.

No bomb was found. Police said 70 guests staying at the conference center are safe.

The other bomb threat was on Wednesday, when Democratic members of the Texas state legislature were staying at the center. The legislators were staying out of Texas to avoid a vote on drawing a new Congressional district map in that state. Without their attendance, the legislature would not have a quorum.

Police did not say if the Texans were still at the conference center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (630) 377-4435.