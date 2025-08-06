advertisement
Crime

Bomb threat at St. Charles conference center where Texas Dems are staying

Posted August 06, 2025 10:49 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

St. Charles police are investigating a bomb threat Wednesday morning at a conference center where Democratic Texas state lawmakers have been staying.

About 400 people were evacuated at about 7:15 a.m. from the Q Center hotel and convention complex, according to police.

A property search by police and the Kane County bomb squad uncovered no explosives, officials said.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call police at (630) 377-4435.

Members of the Texas state House have been staying in the West suburbs to avoid a vote on a controversial Republican redistricting proposal that could hand the GOP five more seats in Congress.

Their absence means the Texas House has not had the quorum needed to conduct business.

They were supposed to appear at a news conference Wednesday in St. Charles with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, but the event was canceled early Wednesday morning.

