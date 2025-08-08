‘Isn’t just a prank’: Destructive social media trend arrives at suburbs’ doorstep

Ring camera surveillance footage shows two of four young males running away after authorities say they kicked in the front door of a Sleepy Hollow home July 23. Police believe the vandalism occurred as part of a social media trend known as the “door kick challenge.” Courtesy of Anne Ybarra

The latest social media trend that has young people engaging in dangerous behavior just might wind up at your doorstep.

That was the case July 23 for Sleepy Hollow resident Anne Ybarra, when she was startled awake at 3:14 a.m. by what sounded like a tree falling atop her home.

“This was not a small noise,” she told us Thursday. “When police later heard it (on Ring camera surveillance footage), they said it sounded like gunshots.”

It wasn’t until Ybarra saw her front door later that morning that she discovered the truth: She’d been a victim of the “door kick challenge.” Think of the old ding-dong-ditch prank, but instead of ringing the bell and running, these perps record themselves kicking down a front door then post their actions on TikTok or other social media.

Incidences have been reported across the country in recent months, from Florida to Arizona, and Texas to Wisconsin. And now, it’s smashed its way into the suburbs.

Ybarra’s residence was one of two in Sleepy Hollow hit in the early morning hours of July 23, police say.

Ring surveillance camera footage from Ybarra’s home starts with the sound of four or five loud crashes, followed by four male teens or young men running away while laughing and shouting. One can be seen holding up a cellphone, apparently recording the group’s actions.

What Ybarra found later that morning was shocking. Her 42-inch wide, 2-inch thick walnut door had been knocked out of its jam and into the home’s entryway. The door wouldn’t close until Ybarra hired a carpenter to completely redo the frame.

In the wake of the vandalism, Ybarra said she’s added security measures around her home and recommends others do the same — or at least remember to leave their exterior lights on overnight.

“What they did cost me thousands and thousands to repair, but the money part is less important than the sense of peace and safety that’s been damaged for me,” she said. “This isn’t just a prank.”

Investigation continues

Sleepy Hollow police Chief Sam Parma said officers continue to work with surveillance video, forensic evidence and a possible eyewitness to identify and arrest those responsible for the damage last month.

In the meantime, he’s encouraging the perpetrators to come forward — or else.

“If we find them, and it’s not a result of them coming forward on their own, my intent is to not only charge them with the criminal damage, but also mob action, making it a felony,” he said.

We reached out to a handful of other suburban police chiefs this week, asking if the door kick challenge has popped up in their towns. Most said they’re unaware of any confirmed cases, but some have had front doors damaged by vandals in crimes that might be linked to the trend.

One more thought

The door kick challenge isn’t just harmful for its victims. As one law enforcement official told us this week, “You never know when a homeowner is going to be on the other side of that door with a shotgun.”

Legion’s top cop

Congrats to Schaumburg Community Engagement Officer Emily Zuhr, who’s been named the Illinois American Legion Police Officer of the Year.

Zuhr was nominated for her work establishing the department's Quality of Life Division, which uses a community-based policing approach to address ongoing issues such as mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence.

Schaumburg Community Engagement Officer Emily Zuhr recently accepted the Illinois American Legion Police Officer of the Year award. Courtesy of the Schuamburg Police Department

“Her proactive approach to engaging with residents to strengthen trust and collaboration within the community is exceptional,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “Her professionalism, knowledge, compassion, and resourcefulness have made a meaningful difference in the lives of those she serves.”

Zurh received the state award last month, and will be honored again at the Legion’s national convention in a few weeks.

Fake tickets

Did you get a distracted driving ticket from a police officer in West suburban Milton Township?

Somebody’s been going around issuing citations with the Milton Township logo on them, township officials reported this week.

The thing is, the township that includes all or parts of Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Glendale Heights, Lisle and other towns, doesn’t have a police force.

Township officials suggests you call them at (630) 668-1616, or the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office at (630) 407-8000 if you’ve received a phony ticket.

Getting guns off the street

The Illinois State Police has given $1 million to 21 law-enforcement agencies to check on individuals legally barred from having a firearm. ​

Suburban agencies receiving grants include Aurora, Cortland, Island Lake, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, West Chicago and Willowbrook. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office also received funding.

The enforcement effort focuses on those who are barred from having a gun because of a Firearm Restraining Order, a Clear and Present Danger report, or a criminal conviction, among other reasons. ​

