News

Body of man recovered from DuPage reservoir in Wood Dale

Posted August 07, 2025 7:52 am
Katlyn Smith
 

DuPage County forest preserve police recovered the body of a missing man while searching the Wood Dale/Itasca Reservoir by kayak Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old went missing Tuesday night. Witnesses reported seeing a man swimming before going under and not resurfacing, according to a Forest Preserve District of DuPage County spokesperson.

The identity of the swimmer has not been released by authorities.

Searchers were unable to locate the man initially, but DuPage County officials began draining the reservoir Wednesday in an attempt to locate him. Police found the man’s body at about 7:35 p.m., according to a forest preserve district statement.

Swimming is not allowed in the reservoir or any forest preserve properties.

The DuPage coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death. Forest preserve police are continuing their investigation.

