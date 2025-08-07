Mount Prospect passes local grocery tax
Mount Prospect trustees voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of a 1% local grocery tax, directing the $923,000 annual revenue toward public safety pensions.
The tax replaces the one collected by the state that will sunset in January.
Village officials said the money is needed to run the village. However, a member of the public, Mount Prospect Elementary District 57 school board member Pamela Nelson, called the vote a betrayal of the voters.
Article Comments
