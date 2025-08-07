Addison man killed in Hanover Park motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old Addison man died Tuesday evening after losing control of his motorcycle in Hanover Park, authorities said.

Hanover Park police responded to the intersection of County Farm Road and Ontarioville Road around 8 p.m. after a receiving report of a traffic accident involving a motorcycle.

Two witnesses led officers to the location of the injured motorcyclist, who was found just inside the wooded area on the west side of County Farm Road.

Members of the Hanover Park police and fire departments immediately began lifesaving measures before the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was traveling south on County Farm Road from Ontarioville when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.