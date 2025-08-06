advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Two men dressed as women rob Park Ridge gas station

Posted August 06, 2025 1:27 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

Two men dressed as women sprayed a gas station clerk with a Mace-like substance before robbing the Park Ridge business Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, the men entered the 7-11 Gas Station at 814 Higgins Road about 8 p.m., walked around the counter and sprayed the worker with a chemical agent.

The robbers then took several cartons of cigarettes and bottles of liquor before fleeing on foot, headed south on Cumberland Avenue, Park Ridge police said.

The clerk was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The robbers were described as two Black males, dressed as females, one wearing a black shirt and gray pants and the other wearing a tan shirt and black pants, police said. Both were wearing bandannas on their heads.

Park Ridge detectives are reviewing video surveillance footage from inside of the store, officials said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5252.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Park Ridge
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company