Two men dressed as women rob Park Ridge gas station

Two men dressed as women sprayed a gas station clerk with a Mace-like substance before robbing the Park Ridge business Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, the men entered the 7-11 Gas Station at 814 Higgins Road about 8 p.m., walked around the counter and sprayed the worker with a chemical agent.

The robbers then took several cartons of cigarettes and bottles of liquor before fleeing on foot, headed south on Cumberland Avenue, Park Ridge police said.

The clerk was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The robbers were described as two Black males, dressed as females, one wearing a black shirt and gray pants and the other wearing a tan shirt and black pants, police said. Both were wearing bandannas on their heads.

Park Ridge detectives are reviewing video surveillance footage from inside of the store, officials said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5252.