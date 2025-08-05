New accessibility ramp complete at Schaumburg library

Staff at the Schaumburg Township Library pose along the new accessibility ramp on the facility's east side. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township Library

A new accessibility ramp opened on the east side of Schaumburg Township District Library this week, expanding access for all users.

Until now, the building’s only accessible entrance was on the west side, near the parking lot.

Construction started in May and finished in August. Schaumburg Library received a $50,000 accessibility grant from the Illinois Secretary of State for this project.

The new ramp connects directly to Town Square, and allows for strollers, wheelchairs or other mobility aids to enter the building. The ramp was designed to meet practical needs but blend with the library’s existing architecture.