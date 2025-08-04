Former GOP official Porter won’t run for Durbin’s Senate seat

Former Illinois Republican national committeeman Richard W. Porter of Northfield, here with former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway at a presidential inauguration event in January, won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2026. Courtesy of Richard Porter

The field of Democratic candidates running for Senate in Illinois in 2026 is a massive one that includes several big names in the party — but the Republican Party still has yet to field an A-lister for the seat.

After months of speculation, former Illinois National Committeeman Richard Porter of Northfield on Sunday announced he wouldn’t seek the seat now held by veteran Democrat Richard Durbin.

“After close consultations with my family and friends, I have decided not to pursue this opportunity,” Porter said in a lengthy Facebook post.

Exploring a Senate run apparently was an educational experience for Porter.

“I have been around politics and government for decades, but as a first time potential candidate I learned something new every day,” he said. “I salute anyone who enters the arena with a passion for service and I encourage every one of good faith to consider opportunities to serve our communities, state and nation as they arise.”

Porter, an attorney, said he intends to stay involved “in the effort to turn around Illinois.”

Porter’s recusal from the race leaves John Goodman, Casey Chlebek, Pamela Denise Long and R. Cary Capparelli as the GOP candidates. None has elected experience.

The Democratic candidates are 8th District U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton; 2nd District U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly; Kevin Ryan; Christopher A. Swann; Stanley Leavell; Awisi Bustos; Jump W. Shepherd; and Adam Delgado.

Independents Tyrone Muhammad and Austin J. Mink also are running.

In other campaign news

Jenny Levin, a Palatine Democrat, will run for the 51st state House seat in 2026.

State Rep. Nabeela Syed’s decision to run for the state Senate in 2026 leaves the Inverness Democrat’s 51st District seat open — and a political newcomer from Palatine has thrown her hat into the ring.

Jenny Levin, a nurse who works in emergency medical services education, has announced her campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Health care is a key issue for the first-time candidate.

“I’ve seen so many sides of the healthcare system, both as a professional and through my own and my families’ experiences,” Levin says. “Problems existed long before COVID drew attention to them. Some improvements have been made, but there is more work to do.”

The 51st House District includes parts of Palatine, Inverness, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Barrington, Kildeer, Deer Park, Long Grove, Vernon Hills, Lake Zurich and Hawthorn Woods.

Syed announced last week that she’ll run for the 26th Senate seat now held by Republican Darby Hills of Barrington Hills. Hills, who was appointed to the seat this year, intends to run, too. No other candidates have announced plans to run for the Senate seat.

