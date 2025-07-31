Chicago ranked no. 1 in worst air quality in the world Thursday
Chicago officially had the worst air quality in the world for a few hours Thursday.
As a haze of Canadian wildfire smoke blanketed the metro area, no other major city in the world had air pollution worse than Chicago midday Thursday, according a world ranking by IQ Air, a Swiss air-technology company.
“The air quality is officially dangerous in Chicago,” says Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health programs at the Chicago-based Respiratory Health Association.
“It’s going to send people to the emergency room. Some people may die because of what they’re breathing,” he said.
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for all of Illinois through the end of Friday.
For the full story, go to chicago.suntimes.com.
