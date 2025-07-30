Spring Grove girl who died after dental office visit recalled for ‘loving heart’

A 17-year-old Spring Grove girl who died last week after visiting a Grayslake dental clinic was described in her obituary as having had ”a loving heart."

Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office records show Sophia Farmer died Thursday, July 24, following an unspecified “incident” at 875 E. Washington St. in Grayslake. The Northern Lakes Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center is listed at that address.

The cause of death was still pending as of Tuesday, medical examiner’s office records show. Farmer was pronounced dead at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the records.

Farmer’s obituary described her as a dog lover who also enjoyed boating and camping.

“From the moment she came into our lives, Sophie filled our hearts with immeasurable love and laughter,” the obituary reads. “Above all else, Sophie loved the Lord. She was active in her youth group and loved to sing on the worship team. She had a tender heart for others and you would often find her praying over her friends.”

Sophia was the daughter of Matt and Marsha Farmer, the obituary said. Matt Farmer is the deputy public works director for the city of Crystal Lake, according to online records. Other survivors listed in the obituary include a sister, Emily, and a brother, Jacob. Another sister, Hannah, preceded Sophia in death.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Chapel in Grayslake, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m., according to the obituary.

Grayslake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jim Weidman said crews responded to a call July 24 for an “unresponsive patient” at the dental center and took her to a nearby hospital.

Reached by phone on Monday, a representative at the dental clinic declined to comment.

The dental center performs oral surgeries, emergency treatments, sedation, extractions, oral pathology and wisdom teeth removal, according to its website.

Reported deaths stemming from dental procedures appear to be rare in the United States.

A 2017 study published by the medical journal Oral Surgery Oral Medicine Oral Pathology Oral Radiology and titled “Death related to dental treatment: A systematic review” analyzed other studies and medical reports and found that, on average, fewer than three deaths were reported each year related to dental treatment. The study found the leading causes of dentistry-related deaths are complications from anesthesia, sedation or medication.