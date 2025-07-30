advertisement
‘I try to be happy all the time’: Schaumburg woman celebrates 106th birthday

Posted July 30, 2025 8:45 pm
By

It may not be for everyone, but being happy, surrounded by others and minding one’s own business has kept Corrine Sodergren going for 106 years.

Believed to be the oldest person in the Chicago area, Sodergren celebrated her 106th birthday Wednesday surrounded by dozens of family, friends and staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Schaumburg.

“I try to be happy all the time. I stay out of people’s business,” she said while dressed in her favorite color — purple — and wearing a sparkling tiara on her curly gray hair. “But I love to be around people.”

  Corrine Sodergren celebrates her 106th birthday Wednesday surrounded by friends and family at Sunrise Senior Living in Schaumburg. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

Born in Chicago in 1919 to Swedish immigrants, she lived much of her life in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood, where she raised two sons. She will be a great great grandmother early next year.

And what keeps her happy these days? Candy and chips help, she said.

  Corrine Sodergren blows out the candles on her birthday cake Wednesday at Sunrise Senior Living in Schaumburg. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
Article Categories
Communities Good News News Schaumburg
