Duly Health and Care opening comprehensive new 100,000-square-foot facility in Schaumburg
Duly Health and Care on Monday will open a 100,000-square-foot medical facility with a comprehensive range of outpatient services, including an immediate care center for complex cases, in the former At Home store in Schaumburg.
Representatives of the village and business community celebrated the completion of the ambitious $56 million project with a tour Wednesday evening at 1325 N. Meacham Road.
The center was inspired by a desire to make health care more accessible and affordable in the village that has never been home to a hospital, said Nicolas Dronen, vice president of enterprise strategy and growth for Duly.
The company’s market study found 83% of people in the community currently travel more than half an hour for health-care services.
“I don’t like to drive very far for health care,” Dronen said. “We’ll bring in people from 7 to 10 miles away.”
He and other officials said there’s also a major cost difference from Duly’s being outside a hospital-owned group. An MRI that will cost $500 at the new facility could be $4,500 elsewhere, they added, claiming a family of four can save $7,000 to $14,000 a year on health care in Schaumburg.
“There’s a huge efficiency piece that we specialize in,” said Rick Gimbel, emergency medicine physician and immediate care centers department chair for Duly.
Upon opening next week, the facility will offer primary care and specialty care in orthopedics and sports medicine, pain management, rehabilitation, neurology, breast and general surgery, spine surgery, gastroenterology, ear, nose and throat, advanced laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, cardiology and urology.
Next year, the center will add podiatry, rheumatology, radiation and medical oncology, plastic surgery and infusion services.
There will be no overnight stays at the facility, and the immediate care center is not an emergency room where ambulances would bring patients. But as long as a person can get there independently, Gimbel expects the immediate care center and its quick access to follow-up services will keep about 95% of its patients out of the hospital.
Downers Grove-based Duly is looking at Elmhurst, Naperville and St. Charles as future locations for such comprehensive facilities, Dronen said.
“I wish you much success and welcome to Schaumburg!” Mayor Tom Dailly said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which he described as one of the largest he’s ever attended.