Duly Health and Care opening comprehensive new 100,000-square-foot facility in Schaumburg

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The immediate care nurses station at the Duly Health and Care medical facility at 1325 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg is visited by members of the village’s business community Wednesday evening ahead of its opening on Monday.

Duly Health and Care on Monday will open a 100,000-square-foot medical facility with a comprehensive range of outpatient services, including an immediate care center for complex cases, in the former At Home store in Schaumburg.

Representatives of the village and business community celebrated the completion of the ambitious $56 million project with a tour Wednesday evening at 1325 N. Meacham Road.

The center was inspired by a desire to make health care more accessible and affordable in the village that has never been home to a hospital, said Nicolas Dronen, vice president of enterprise strategy and growth for Duly.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A CT scan room at the Duly Health and Care comprehensive health care facility at 1325 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg.

The company’s market study found 83% of people in the community currently travel more than half an hour for health-care services.

“I don’t like to drive very far for health care,” Dronen said. “We’ll bring in people from 7 to 10 miles away.”

He and other officials said there’s also a major cost difference from Duly’s being outside a hospital-owned group. An MRI that will cost $500 at the new facility could be $4,500 elsewhere, they added, claiming a family of four can save $7,000 to $14,000 a year on health care in Schaumburg.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A tour group stops in the laboratory at the Duly Health and Care comprehensive health care facility in Schaumburg.

“There’s a huge efficiency piece that we specialize in,” said Rick Gimbel, emergency medicine physician and immediate care centers department chair for Duly.

Upon opening next week, the facility will offer pri­ma­ry care and spe­cial­ty care in ortho­pe­dics and sports med­i­cine, pain man­age­ment, rehabilitation, neu­rol­o­gy, breast and gen­er­al surgery, spine surgery, gas­troen­terol­o­gy, ear, nose and throat, advanced lab­o­ra­to­ry ser­vices, diag­nos­tic imag­ing, car­di­ol­o­gy and urol­o­gy.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Duly Health and Care will open a comprehensive health care facility at 1325 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg on Monday.

Next year, the center will add podi­a­try, rheuma­tol­ogy, radi­a­tion and med­ical oncol­o­gy, plas­tic surgery and infu­sion services.

There will be no overnight stays at the facility, and the immediate care center is not an emergency room where ambulances would bring patients. But as long as a person can get there independently, Gimbel expects the immediate care center and its quick access to follow-up services will keep about 95% of its patients out of the hospital.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Duly Health and Care CEO Dan Greenleaf speaks after the official ribbon-cutting of the company’s comprehensive health care facility in Schaumburg Wednesday evening.

Downers Grove-based Duly is looking at Elmhurst, Naperville and St. Charles as future locations for such comprehensive facilities, Dronen said.

“I wish you much success and welcome to Schaumburg!” Mayor Tom Dailly said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which he described as one of the largest he’s ever attended.