Bloomingdale teen charged with fleeing police in stolen Hyundai

A 14-year-old from Bloomingdale is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Tuesday night.

DuPage County Judge Chantelle Porter ordered that the teen be detained until at least his next court appearance.

He is charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

At about 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomingdale police saw a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, which was reported stolen out of Bloomingdale, on Glen Ellyn Road near Edgewater Drive, according to the DuPage state’s attorney’s office.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop near Glen Ellyn Road and Lake Street, the state’s attorney’s office said in a news release. But authorities say the car accelerated away from officers eastbound on Lake, reaching speeds of more than 80 mph.

The teenager is accused of evading traffic, passing other vehicles, running a red light at Lake and Rohlwing Road, and continuing south on Rohlwing.

The pursuit continued back onto Army Trail Road, at which time the teen ran over spike strips, lost a tire, and T-boned another vehicle as he tried to turn onto Walter Street, the release stated.

Police took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit, the state’s attorney’s office reported. The teen and the driver of the other vehicle were treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The teen's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 4.