Schaumburg Township Library display assists patrons with civic advocacy

A new civic advocacy display runs through the end of the month at Schaumburg Township Library District’s Central Library. Courtesy of Susan Miura

In response to libraries nationwide experiencing unprecedented challenges, a Schaumburg Township Library display is offering suggestions for patrons to learn more about civic advocacy.

The Level Up Advocacy display located on the second floor of the Central Library at 130 South Roselle Road in Schaumburg features a number of different recommendations to advocate for public libraries.

The display aims to raise awareness about the importance of public libraries and encourage patrons to connect with state legislatures. One feature of the display allows community members to share notes about why they value the library.

Andrea Lublink, the marketing and communications director for the library district, said the display is intended to make patrons think about the importance of these types of shared spaces in the community.

“Our mission is to inspire people to learn and to grow, and to build community and connection,” said Lublink. “We want to continue to have a space that people can do that in the community. Libraries are one of the only places left that are free and accessible to everyone.”

The second floor was recently renovated and the display is intended to draw more patrons to use the space.

“We want to make sure everyone feels welcome here. Whether that’s to bring their kids to a storytime or study for a test, libraries are vital to the growth and health of a community,” Lublink said.

Visit the Level Up Advocacy Display through the end of the month.