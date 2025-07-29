One dead following four-vehicle crash on I-290 near Schaumburg

One person is dead following a four vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 290/Route 53 near Schaumburg.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. and has four lanes of traffic closed for the crash investigation. Delays of up to an hour or longer are expected.

Authorities did not mention if there were any other injuries. The one fatality was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.