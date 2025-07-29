advertisement
Car ends up in Cary pond but owner unaccounted for

Posted July 29, 2025 8:17 am
By Diana Wallace

A car was removed from a pond in Cary late Monday, but no driver or occupants have been located.

The Cary Fire Protection District found the car submerged in the pond after responding to the area of Detroit Street and Crystal Woods Circle at 7:40 p.m. The vehicle apparently left the road and rolled down an embankment.

It wasn’t then known if the car was occupied. Rescue divers found no one inside when they checked the front and rear seats and trunk, Cary Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

No driver or occupants were located at the scene in or out of the water, nor at the address of the registered owner when authorities checked there, Vucha said.

At that time, about 9 p.m. Monday, the situation was upgraded through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to request sonar equipment and additional personnel.

“The use of sonar technology and drone resources was done out of an abundance of caution and as part of due diligence to ensure no one was submerged in the pond,” the release said.

At about 11 p.m., still with no driver or occupants found, the crews removed the vehicle from the water. The investigation was turned over to the Cary police.

