‘An honor and a privilege’: New village manager appointed in Winfield

Winfield has a new village manager who spent eight years running the day-to-day operations of a town on the edge of O'Hare International Airport.

Winfield trustees have unanimously appointed Evan Summers as the village’s chief administrator. Summers previously served in the same role in Bensenville. He also chaired the O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission's Fly Quiet Committee.

In Winfield’s village hall, he’s more likely to hear the rumble of trains from his center seat on the board dais. Summers has been Winfield’s interim village manager since March.

“It's both an honor and a privilege to be trusted as the next village manager for Winfield,” Summers said during the most recent board meeting. “Serving in this role first as interim and now permanently has reinforced my deep respect for the village, its culture, and the people who make it a special place to live and work.”

His predecessor, Curt Barrett, retired after nearly 16 years as village manager. Summers called his guidance “invaluable.”

“His integrity, experience and stewardship set a strong foundation, for which I'm grateful,” Summers told trustees.

Village President Carl Sorgatz said in a statement that Summers has “already shown a keen understanding for the challenges facing the community and a vision for the kind of municipal leadership we need right now.”

“We did a good process of looking at other individuals who were interested in the position, and that helped us really firm up the decision that we made in terms of having Mr. Summers join us here in the position of village manager, and we're very happy with that endpoint,” Sorgatz said.

Summers was also an assistant city administrator in Berwyn from December 2011 to March 2016. His career began at the Berwyn Development Corporation. He now oversees a “lean but mighty staff” in Winfield.

“We're going to grow together. We're going to challenge and support each other, we're going to stay professional when things get tough, and we're going to have a little fun along the way,” Summers said.

A village newsletter also noted his proficiency with another mode of transportation: Summers has raced in the historic Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac and other sailing events.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, an MBA from Purdue University and a certificate in municipal finance from the University of Chicago.