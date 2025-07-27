advertisement
News

Spring Grove teen dies after visit to Grayslake dental clinic

Posted July 27, 2025 4:47 pm
By Michelle Meyer and Claire O'Brien

A 17-year-old Spring Grove girl died Thursday after visiting a Grayslake dental clinic, according to Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

Sophia Farmer died Thursday following an unspecified event at 875 E. Washington St. in Grayslake, records show. The Northern Lakes Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center is listed at that address.

The cause of death is pending, according to medical examiner’s records. Farmer was pronounced dead at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge.

Grayslake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jim Weidman said crews responded to a call Monday for an “unresponsive patient” at the dental center and transported her to a nearby hospital.

No one from the medical examiner’s office or the dental clinic could immediately be reached for comment.

The dental center performs oral surgeries, emergency treatments, sedation, extractions, oral pathology and wisdom teeth removal, according to its website.

