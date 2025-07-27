Man found dead outside Schaumburg performing arts center

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, January 2025 Authorities believe a man found dead Saturday outside Schaumburg’s Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts likely suffered a medical issue, but the death remains under investigation.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Glendale Heights man whose body was found Saturday evening in the parking lot of Schaumburg’s Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

According to Schaumburg police, a preliminary death investigation indicates the man had a possible medical issue and there were no signs of external trauma. There is no threat to the public surrounding the death, police added.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Nicholas Dubay and reported he was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Prairie Center. An autopsy is pending.

According to police, Dubay’s body was discovered inside a vehicle, leading to a heavy police presence in the area.

Police did not indicate how long he may have been there. There was a performance of scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday of the Schaumburg Summer Theatre's “Drowsy Chaperone.”

The death remains under investigation by police and the medical examiner, officials said.