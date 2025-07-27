advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Man found dead outside Schaumburg performing arts center

Posted July 27, 2025 8:44 am
Daily Herald report

Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Glendale Heights man whose body was found Saturday evening in the parking lot of Schaumburg’s Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

According to Schaumburg police, a preliminary death investigation indicates the man had a possible medical issue and there were no signs of external trauma. There is no threat to the public surrounding the death, police added.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Nicholas Dubay and reported he was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Prairie Center. An autopsy is pending.

According to police, Dubay’s body was discovered inside a vehicle, leading to a heavy police presence in the area.

Police did not indicate how long he may have been there. There was a performance of scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday of the Schaumburg Summer Theatre's “Drowsy Chaperone.”

The death remains under investigation by police and the medical examiner, officials said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company