Woman fatally shot outside Schaumburg Marriott hotel

An Ohio woman was fatally shot outside the Schaumburg Marriott Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the hotel on Martingale Road at about 10:15 p.m. for a person with a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot near the entrance to the hotel, police said.

One woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Christine Moyer, 45, was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was from Galena, Ohio.

A suspect was detained at the scene and taken into custody, according to a police statement. The two were “known to each other,” and no other person was injured, police said.

“There is no threat to the public and this was determined to be an isolated occurrence,” police said in the statement.

No persons involved in the shooting are Schaumburg residents or from Schaumburg, police confirmed.

Police said further information will be shared as it is available.