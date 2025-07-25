Cyclists take to the streets of Elgin in eighth stop of Chicago Grit series

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Emil Vasko of Malvern, Pennsylvania, pumps his fist after winning the Men’s Cat 3 race during the Elgin Classic in Memory of Dennis Jurs on Friday.

Hundreds of cyclists from all over the world whizzed through the streets of Elgin on Friday during the eighth stop in the 10-race Chicago Grit series.

The Elgin Classic in Memory of Dennis Jurs is the eighth race in eight days for the series, formerly known as the Intelligentsia Cup, after it kicked off July 18 in West Dundee.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Riders take off at the start of the Women’s Cat 2/3 race on Friday during the Elgin Classic. More than 500 riders participated in nine races.

Other races were in Glen Ellyn, Winfield, Mundelein, Lombard, Brookfield, and Northbrook.

Races in Lake Bluff on Saturday and Chicago on Sunday conclude the 13th annual series.

Each of the races is a neighborhood effort, with Elgin’s led by volunteers organized by the Northeast Neighborhood Association (NENA).

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Riders take a corner onto Cooper Avenue during the Elgin Classic on Friday.

NENA board president Eric Larson said he’s learned to love cycling over the years, but that’s not his favorite part of the event.

“What’s great about it, and I know this sounds corny, but I enjoy that it’s my neighbors, and it’s my city coming together to support something that you wouldn’t expect,” Larson said. “Nobody needs to have a bike race that has people from other states and countries in it, but I daresay everyone could benefit from it.”

He said the event is fun for folks attending, regardless of whether they’re fans of cycling.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Phillip Camaya of Skokie crosses the finish line first in the Men’s Cat 4 race on Friday during the Elgin Classic in Memory of Dennis Jurs.

“Nobody that I know of has come to watch a race and not thought that it’s pretty exciting,” Larson said.

It wasn’t just the racers who were from all over the world. Fans from out of state lined the streets as well.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Wayne Anderson and Janet Craig of St. Petersburg, Florida, found a shady and cool place to watch the races on Friday during the Elgin Classic. Their daughter was competing in the next race.

Wayne Anderson and Janet Craig of St. Petersburg, Florida, have attended all the stops on the Chicago Grit series, supporting their daughter and her team.

Anderson said Elgin was “a great town,” which they never would have learned about without the race.

“We had never heard of any of these towns,” Anderson said. “And we get to ride the train, which we don’t get to do in Tampa/St. Pete, so it’s fun.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Erik Crook of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, leads a group of riders up the hill on River Bluff Road during the Men’s Cat 4 race at the Elgin Classic on Friday.

The day featured nine criterium-style races. Riders flew around a closed course largely on Cooper Avenue, Prospect Boulevard, and River Bluff Road as many times as possible in races that range from 30 minutes for novices to 75 minutes for professionals.

Other activities on race day included a giveaway where 35 kids rode away with free bikes.