Police seeking man who shot at teens’ vehicle outside McDonald’s in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting outside a McDonald’s early Friday after they eluded an earlier effort to pursue them.

The shooting damaged a Honda Pilot at the drive-through window of the McDonald’s at 13 W. Rand Road, but didn’t injure the four 16-year-olds inside it at approximately 12:58 a.m.

Officers learned a dark-colored sedan had pulled alongside the Honda at the drive-through and the sedan’s driver tried to talk to the teens in the other vehicle. The sedan driver then pulled past the Honda while pointing a black handgun at the ground outside the window.

The teens reported hearing a gunshot while the sedan was in front of their vehicle. The sedan then sped away from the area.

Damage from a bullet was found on the Honda’s front bumper by investigators, who also collected a shell casing and other evidence.

At about 1:40 a.m., a Mount Prospect police officer was in the area of Kensington and Wheeling roads and spotted a sedan that matched the description from the shooting. The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the sedan.

The sedan sped away, disobeying red lights. The officer was unable to safely continue the pursuit and ended it.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan. Its driver is described as an approximately 40-year-old white man with a shaved head, brown beard and wearing a white shirt.

Mount Prospect police are continuing to investigate and request anyone with information contact them at (847) 870-5654.