News

One injury as driver crashes into Wauconda Moose Lodge

Posted July 24, 2025 10:40 pm
By Lucas Wagner

A Wauconda woman drove into parked cars and then the Moose Lodge on the 200 block of S. Maple Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Driver Jamie Spratt, 47, said she was reversing from a parking space in the lot when the car’s gas pedal got stuck.

One woman inside the Moose Lodge sustained minor injuries. No one else was injured, but the vehicle caused significant structural damage to the building and damage to two other parked cars.

The driver was suspected to be intoxicated and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

“Driving under the influence is a serious and dangerous crime that puts lives at risk,” said Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes. “We are extremely fortunate no one was seriously hurt in this incident.”

Article Categories
Communities News Wauconda
