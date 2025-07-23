Fox Lake enacts rules for e-bikes and e-scooters to enhance safety, promote responsible use

An e-bike on a local errand at a Palatine Jewel exemplifies the growing prevalence of electric assist bikes in the U.S. and in the Chicago area. Communities increasingly are enacting rules regarding their use. Courtesy of Ralph Banasiak

Fox Lake has become the latest community to enact rules regulating electric bikes and electric scooters on village roads and sidewalks.

The village board Tuesday approved an ordinance to address growing concerns over safety, speed regulation and appropriate areas for e-bikes and e-scooters to be used.

“We have been having a lot of incidents of careless operators,” said police Chief Dawn DeServi. She said general safety and a desire to get ahead of the situation before anything disastrous occurred was the reason for the action.

“As e-bike and e-scooter use continues to rise in Fox Lake, the ordinance aims to ensure the safe integration of these vehicles into our shared roadways, trails and public spaces,” the village said in announcing the action. The new rules went into effect Wednesday.

DeServi said the village is matching state considerations when it comes to motor vehicles.

In this case, e-bikes and e-scooters are categorized based on the motor power and top speed, exceeding 10 miles per hour or not, with specific rules for each class.

Those that can’t go faster than 10 mph are allowed on sidewalks and paths provided they yield to pedestrians and vehicles. State law prohibits those e-bikes and e-scooters from traveling on any road with a posted speed limit above 35 mph.

E-bikes or e-scooters than can exceed 10 mph are not allowed on sidewalks and paths but can use streets and roads only if the driver has a valid driver’s license and the vehicle is insured. All Illinois vehicle code rules must be followed.

DeServi in a memo to the village board said state law allows municipalities to set their own parameters or restrictions to operate e-bikes and e-scooters on sidewalks and public walkways and restricts them on roads with posted speed limits above 35 mph.

Licensing ensures drivers have received training and education regarding traffic laws and operating a motor vehicle and insuring the vehicle helps protect “the financial considerations the citizens have for their well-being and their property,” DeServi said.

The full ordinance is available at foxlake.org. Residents with questions about how the rules affect their neighborhood should call police at (847) 587-3100.

Several communities including Elk Grove Village, Highland Park, Roselle, Schaumburg recently have adopted ordinances regarding how e-bikes and other electronic mobility devices can be operated and low-speed electric bikes are on the agenda Thursday for Libertyville’s bicycle advisory commission.

In mid-June, the nonprofit, Ride Illinois released “Guidance for Municipalities” for e-bikes, e-scooters, and micromobility devices.