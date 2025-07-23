Mount Prospect fire chief retiring, deputy chief promoted

John Dolan Courtesy of Mike Zarnek

Mount Prospect Fire Chief John Dolan announced he will be retiring Sept. 26.

He will be succeeded by Deputy Chief Tom Wang, a 21-year veteran of the department who was promoted to lieutenant in 2016 and deputy chief in 2021.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have served this community alongside such a dedicated group of professionals,” said Dolan, a lifelong resident of Mount Prospect who began his fire service career in 1993 as a paid-on-call firefighter and was sworn in as a full-time firefighter/paramedic in 1996.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2008, became deputy chief in 2015 and appointed chief in 2021.

Dolan was an active member of the department’s Technical Rescue Team, Dive Rescue Team, and served on numerous committees.

“I feel blessed to have found my way into a profession that has never felt like work, and onto a department that has always felt like home,” Dolan said.

Meanwhile, Wang has been actively involved in various aspects of the department, including the Technical Rescue Team, CPR instruction, Safety Committee, Diversity Committee, Clothing Committee, Honor Guard and several EMS committees.

In addition to the changes at the top, Battalion Chief Joe Vena will fill Wang’s role as deputy chief. Vena brings 19 years of experience to the position.

“Chief Dolan has accomplished several major life-safety improvements for our community and Fire Department since being appointed as our fire chief four years ago,” Village Manager Michael Cassady said. “His foresight and tenacity helped bring resolution to a long-standing dispute with the Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District, activated a fourth ambulance and new Station 11 to enhance fire and EMS response, and created an incredibly high-performing team of firefighter/paramedics. His many contributions to our leadership team will be missed in a big way.”

Tom Wang Courtesy of Mike Zarnek