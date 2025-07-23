‘Harry Potter’ magic comes to Ingleside

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, an interactive, family-friendly hike inspired by the “Harry Potter” books and films, opens in October in Ingleside. Courtesy of Fever

A new interactive experience that allows Harry Potter fans to cast spells and commune with unicorns, nifflers and hippogriffs comes to Ingleside in October.

Tickets for Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, for the family-friendly, outdoor trail featuring “magical creatures and wizarding wonders” from the J.K. Rowling series and the “Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts” films and TV series.

This marks the Midwest debut of the hiking trail at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago's Camp Duncan, 32405 N. U.S. Hwy. 12, Ingleside.

The 60- to 90-minute hikes begin at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Timed, dated tickets start at $46 for adults and $31 for children. They’re available at hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.