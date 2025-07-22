Will rejected Mount Prospect day care be revived?

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect trustees voted down a proposal to turn this office building into a day care facility last month. The project is being given a second chance in front of the planning and zoning commission next month.

A previously rejected plan for a 339-child day care center on the west side of Mount Prospect could receive another chance.

The planning and zoning commission is expected to rehear the matter Aug. 28. The village board voted July 15 to reconsider its rejection of the proposal last month.

W Northwest MP LLC and The Nest Schools Inc. want to convert the 21,760-square-foot office building at 1040 W. Northwest Highway into a day care serving children from six weeks to five years old with up to 49 staff members.

But the village voted 4-2 to turn it down, after surrounding residents expressed concern about noise, traffic and affect on property values.

Mark Daniel, attorney for the day care, said the petitioner would provide additional detail regarding sound.

“It's the first day care, and I've done this for 30 years, where sound has been an issue emanating to other properties,” Daniel said at the July 15 meeting. “Usually it's industrial or auto repair or a drive-through speaker, but this is the first time it's come up.”

Daniel said it would be good to have the matter fully vetted before the commission.

Trustee Beth DiPrima, who last month said it would set a precedent for other day cares in the village if the use was allowed in the zoning district, voted against reconsideration, as did Trustee Vince Dante.

Trustees John Matuszak, Colleen Saccotelli, Terri Gens and William Grossi voted to reconsider.