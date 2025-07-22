New Schaumburg Starbucks to open west of Veridian development Thursday morning

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A 2,000-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-through and an outdoor patio will open in Schaumburg early Thursday at 801 E. Algonquin Road.

A long-anticipated 2,000-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-through and an outdoor patio will open in Schaumburg Thursday.

The new building at 801 E. Algonquin Road began construction in spring 2024, replacing the 9,000-square-foot Escape Lounge & Sports Bar.

Manager Joel Saez posted the announcement of the opening on Facebook.

“Final preparations are underway, and we're thrilled to announce the grand opening of your new Starbucks facility!” He wrote. “Given the demographic of this location we have made the decision to open at full hours day 1!”

Those hours will be 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The new building features a 630-square-foot outdoor patio to the east that is fenced and buffered with landscaping.

The parking lot has 27 spaces while the drive-through lane wrapping around the west, south and east sides of the building will be able to stack up to 11 vehicles.

The 1.74-acre site just west of the Veridian property was acquired in 2022 by North American Real Estate, which was then approached by Starbucks for construction of a free-standing building.

The Schaumburg village board approved the project in June 2023.

The nearly 40-year-old former building that became Escape Lounge in 2015 had previously housed Harry G’s Crabhouse and then Sal and Carvao, a Brazilian steakhouse.

The 9,000-square-foot Escape Lounge & Sports Bar occupied the site at 801 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg from 2015 to 2022 before its nearly 40-year-old building was replaced by the 2,000-square-foot Starbucks to open Thursday. Daily Herald file photo