Driver injured in Vernon Hills crash

Posted July 22, 2025 8:55 pm
By Holden Green

One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon Hills on Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened on Fairway Road near its intersection with Townline Road around 7 p.m., according to Countryside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Wodrich. One vehicle was involved in the crash, during which it left the roadway and hit a tree. Its sole occupant was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

