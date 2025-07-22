Arrest made after burglary at Park Ridge store

John B. Schmidt, 38, of the 1400 block of Smith Street, Palatine Courtesy of Park Ridge Police Dept.

A Palatine man was arrested Tuesday following a burglary at Prestige Tobacco and Vape, 149 N. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge.

John B. Schmidt, 38, of the 1400 block of Smith Street, is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The break-in was reported about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived and found the front glass door had been broken and the intruder was gone, according to a news release.

Vape products had been stolen, police said. A review of security video revealed images of the burglar.

About 3:45 a.m., police on patrol spotted Schmidt and stopped him because he matched the description of the burglar. Officers found he had items stolen from the store, as well as illegal drugs, according to the news release.