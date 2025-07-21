Homeland Security takes Bolingbrook man into ICE custody after he appears in Kane County court on DUI

A Kane County sheriff's deputy, left, translates a warrant issued for Orlando Manriquez-Valdivia from Homeland Security Investigations on Thursday at the Judicial Center in St. Charles. The HSI officer has “police” on the back of his vest. Courtesy of Ismael Cordová-Clough

A Mexican immigrant from Bolingbrook, who had just appeared in Kane County court, was taken into custody by U.S. Homeland Security Thursday and is now being held in ICE custody at a Broadview detention facility, according to Kane County officials and public records.

Orlando Manriquez-Valdivia, 38, has Mexico listed as his country of origin, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detainee information.

He had just pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI, a Class 4 felony. It was part of a plea agreement that included 24 months of probation and other charges not being prosecuted, according to court records. He’d been stopped by Montgomery police about 1:39 a.m. Aug. 3, 2024, and charged with drunken driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Orlando Manriquez-Valdivia

After reporting to probation on Thursday, Manriquez-Valdivia left the Kane County Judicial Center and was in the center’s parking lot when a Homeland Security officer took him into custody, according to sources and confirmed by Sheriff Ron Hain.

ICE did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information about Manriquez-Valdivia’s arrest or details about his federal warrant.

Hain said in a text message that officials from Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, asked for a sheriff’s deputy to translate for them at the courthouse regarding a warrant. The deputy arrived, “explained the warrant in Spanish, and the Feds took (Manriquez-Valdivia) into custody,” Hain said.

Court Services Executive Director Lisa Aust said Manriquez-Valdivia reported to probation after court to check in.

“He called for someone (in probation) to translate, and we went out and saw that someone — we assumed was ICE — was apprehending him,” Aust said. “We had no heads up. We had nothing.”

ICE operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Manriquez-Valdivia’s defense attorney for his DUI case, Bruce Self, did not immediately return a voicemail at his office on Friday.

Hours after Manriquez-Valdivia’s arrest, Elgin attorney Caroline Hernandez emailed Chief Judge Robert Villa asking that Villa’s office reinstate the option for remote court appearances over Zoom, “particularly those involving people of Latino descent who are now being actively targeted by ICE outside the Kane County courthouse.”

“These are not high-priority targets,” Hernandez argued in the email, which she shared with Shaw Local News Network.

“They are ordinary community members — people appearing on family law matters, civil matters, criminal matters, juvenile matters and other low-level cases — intercepted not because of what they’ve done, but because of what they look like,” Hernandez wrote. “What is happening is racial profiling. ICE is showing up where Latino defendants are required to be — and picking them off. That’s not law enforcement. That’s an ambush.”

Hernandez’s request is limited, she wrote, to protect clients from the harm of family separation, deportation and disappearance into a detention system that does not answer to state court.

“When someone cannot attend their hearing without risking kidnapping by a federal agency, justice is no longer neutral,” Hernandez wrote. “The courthouse becomes a trap. And that’s not who we are. I urge you to act quickly to allow Zoom access for plaintiffs, respondents and defendants at risk.”

Villa, the chief judge, was not at the courthouse Friday and did not return a message left with court services seeking comment.

Ismael Cordová-Clough, director of communications for the National Coalition for Dialogue and Deliberation and chairman of the Human Relations Commission for the city of Elgin, posted photos on his Facebook page of Manriquez-Valdivia being arrested in front of the courthouse.