Benet Academy stadium renovation plan draws concerns from neighbors over noise, lights

Benet Academy’s proposed improvements Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium would include synthetic turf, a new grandstand, a new track and a hospitality building and pavilion. Rendering courtesy of Benet Academy

Some neighbors of Benet Academy in Lisle are raising concerns about a proposal to renovate and modernize the school’s Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium.

The school is seeking permission from the village to expand the stadium and make other improvements.

If approved, the two-phase plan would install a synthetic field and a new track in the stadium, build a new 2,000-seat grandstand and press box, and create portable visitor seating for 300 on the east side of the field. Also, the upgrade would include modern lighting, audio systems, and a scoreboard.

The second phase of the project would include a two-story hospitality building and pavilion on the northern end of the complex. A turf field would be installed behind the visitor seating.

Benet Academy is seeking 12 village code waivers and modifications for aspects such as building height, lighting, and lot coverage. It also is requesting a special-use permit for sports and recreational lighting.

The Lisle Planning and Zoning Commission started its review of the project during a lengthy hearing on Wednesday, July 16. The hearing was continued to Aug. 20.

Caitlin Csuk, a Naperville attorney working with Benet, said Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium has been essentially untouched since 1961.

The lack of a modern outdoor facility causes home contests in sports such as football, soccer, track and field, and lacrosse to be played off campus.

But some neighbors raised concerns about loud noise, bright lights and other problems an expanded stadium could cause. They said they worry the project could diminish their property values.

“It’s not that I’m against the proposal,” neighbor Raisa Chudov said. “Rules exist for a reason.”

“There is going to be no sleep in our quiet neighborhood when that field is used at night,” said resident Lorraine Krzywosz, who added that her three children attended Benet.

The private school anticipates the stadium will be used two to three nights per week, Monday through Thursday, until about 8 p.m. from August through November, in addition to Friday night football until about 10:30 p.m. From March through May, the facility would be used two to three nights weekly until about 8 p.m.

Resident Lora Rogers questioned why the stadium couldn’t be switched with the turf lacrosse field and moved closer to Yackley Street and Maple Avenue near the east side of Benet’s property.

Regardless of the location, the sound and light issues would remain.

Loussaint Minett of Musco Lighting, one of several consultants testifying on behalf of the project, used a model to explain how even on the two 90-foot light poles proposed for the stadium’s west side, light could be contained to the field.

For the next planning and zoning commission meeting, panel Chair MaryLynn Zajdel stated that she wants a clear timetable for stadium operations, additional data on sound and light levels, and an updated traffic study.

Ray Sojka, a resident supportive of the proposal, called for openness and “middle ground” between Benet and its neighbors.

“It is in Lisle’s best interest that Benet be a thriving, modern academic facility,” he said. “If it’s not, that is the worst thing for our property values.”

If the village approves the project, the plan is to complete the first phase by the 2026-27 school year.